Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Hermantown, Minnesota
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- MEDGreen Goods - Duluth2.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River134 dealsPickup179.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins308.1 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup318.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary356.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup378.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECTru Essence Dispensary of Arlington HeightsPickup386.8 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Hoffman16 dealsPickup in under 30 mins387.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - St. CharlesPickup390.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
There are many offers available at the St Charles Zen Leaf. Medical Mondays is a great program. They even helped me with the process of obtaining a medical card. I visit the store weekly for medicinal cannabis. All staff is always friendly and helpful. Keep up the amazing service Raven!read full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins395.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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