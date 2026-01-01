Woman-owned dispensaries in Jordan, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 87
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- RECEdina Canna1 dealPickup in under 30 mins20.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECFridley Dispensary35.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup309.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside14 dealsPickup in under 30 mins352.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)392.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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