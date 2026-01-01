Dispensaries with an ATM in La Crescent, Minnesota
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- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins97.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECEdina Canna1 dealPickup in under 30 mins123.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECFridley Dispensary130.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECLake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley171.1 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup184.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins189.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- RECGreenlight Park City200.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I recently had the pleasure of being assisted by Joey, and it was an outstanding experience. Joey's friendly and approachable demeanor made me feel instantly at ease. He has a unique talent for making customers feel special and valued. Joey's attention to detail and personalized service were truly exceptional. He went out of his way to understand my needs and preferences, ensuring that I felt like a favorite customer. His dedication and genuine care for his customers are evident in every interaction. What impressed me the most was his ability to listen to my specific needs and find the best deals that perfectly matched what I was looking for. His recommendations were spot-on, ensuring I got the best value for my money. Joey took the time to explain everything in detail, making sure I understood each step of the purchasing process and felt confident in my decisions. If you're looking for someone who combines professionalism with a personal touch, I highly recommend Joey. His warmth and commitment to excellent service made my experience truly memorable. Thank you, Joey, for going above and beyond!read full review
- RECAroma HillPickup in under 30 mins201.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
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