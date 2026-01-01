Dispensaries accepting credit cards in La Crescent, Minnesota
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- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins107.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECUltra Cannabis (REC)Pickup413.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Wonders of Nature68.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Amazing food and beverage options in a beautiful shop. Friendly helpful knowledgeable staff, they take the time to engage, educate and answer questions, shows they care so much about what they do they serve. Great products, variety, and prices. The Chippewa Valley is lucky to have such an outstanding store.read full review
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