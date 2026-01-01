Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Luverne, Minnesota
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- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup29.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDFlower Shop Dispensary29.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins30.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins291.7 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins320.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
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