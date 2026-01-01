Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Luverne, Minnesota
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- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup29.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDFlower Shop Dispensary29.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins30.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- RECFridley Dispensary177.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins193.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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