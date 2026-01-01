Pet friendly dispensaries in Luverne, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 133
All Dispensary results
- MEDFlower Shop Dispensary29.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins30.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins84.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins193.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins291.7 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins328.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore1 dealPickup382.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:59pm CT
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