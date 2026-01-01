Dispensaries with military discounts in Mahnomen, Minnesota
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- RECFridley Dispensary200.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- MED & RECSeed of Life Labs - FairviewPickup379.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECSeed Of Life Labs- GlendivePickup411.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDNorthern Hills Alternative Health415.5 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Ok, I've been going to this dispensary for a while now (going on 2 years) and I really want to give these guys (and Girl!) a WAY HIGH five! They know their products very well, help you stay within your budget, and offer a very cool point system that offers a VIP membership that gives you access to even more flower than what's already on the floor and gives you an awesome birthday discount of your age percent off! I'm originally from a state where bud has been legal since 2012, so I have lots of experience with dispensaries and types of flower product and this dispensary is really on top of their game, so professional and super nice people! I love the deals that are almost every day of the week, and I can't even tell you how many hundreds of dollars I've saved on bud with them! And I super appreciate how they actually listen to their customers and give a personal touch to each transaction. I guess I'm a dedicated customer now.read full review
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins422.7 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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