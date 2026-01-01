Medical marijuana dispensaries in Mahnomen, Minnesota
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- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup269.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDPure Dakota Health - WillistonPickup in under 30 mins360.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
The people at Pure Dakota Health in Williston are incredible!! They know how to find the right strains for the ailments that I suffer from. The prices have come down a ton since I first started coming here, but the state of North Dakota is in charge of prices so I can't really blame them. The variety is enticing and I love all of the new products and strains they come out with! The people at the dispensary are always willing to help me with medical card renewals and stuff. I love it here!!read full review
- MEDPuffy's Dispensary - HWY 449 dealsPickup in under 30 mins413.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDNorthern Hills Alternative Health415.5 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Ok, I've been going to this dispensary for a while now (going on 2 years) and I really want to give these guys (and Girl!) a WAY HIGH five! They know their products very well, help you stay within your budget, and offer a very cool point system that offers a VIP membership that gives you access to even more flower than what's already on the floor and gives you an awesome birthday discount of your age percent off! I'm originally from a state where bud has been legal since 2012, so I have lots of experience with dispensaries and types of flower product and this dispensary is really on top of their game, so professional and super nice people! I love the deals that are almost every day of the week, and I can't even tell you how many hundreds of dollars I've saved on bud with them! And I super appreciate how they actually listen to their customers and give a personal touch to each transaction. I guess I'm a dedicated customer now.read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary473.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins267.2 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter105.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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