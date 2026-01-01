Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Moorhead, Minnesota
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- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Rockford496.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Today for the first time I had trouble opening the PDF of my medical card. I was directed to talk to Chris, who really knows his way around a phone! He helped me get out to the state site just to re-download my card, and filed it away so that I had options of ways to open it. Good Job thwarting my panic attack (:. And then found me a better deal than what I had ordered and saved me about $30! They do go above and beyond here.read full review
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