Medical marijuana dispensaries in Moose Lake, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 293
All Dispensary results
- MEDGreen Goods - Duluth37.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup283.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary342.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- MEDEarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins392.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I love all the employees except Amie. she had me go on 3 interviews and all 3 went so good. then bam nothing. I've emailed her a few good times again since theres signs to apply. Idk if she's jealous or just needs a snack. but damn I love my people there they always take care of me. I just dont mess with Amieread full review
- MEDCannabist - Chicago (medical)Pickup in under 30 mins396.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
My to go guy Erick is always on point. Great place with great environment. Staff is phenomenal, always friendly. Great deals every week. Never feel rush when having a conversation with staff and above all security here greets you with a welcome smile great way to set the tone. Keep upread full review
- MED & RECnuEra East Peoria (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins429.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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