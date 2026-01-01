Dispensaries accepting cash in Moose Lake, Minnesota
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- MEDGreen Goods - Duluth37.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
- RECFridley Dispensary96.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins102.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup104.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- INDIGENOUSWaabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary162.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Great team of very knowledgeable individuals who are very kind and helpful. They run good deals and have a reward system for frequent users. Let them know what your goal is, for me it is dealing with chronic pain and insomnia.. they are so helpful and they care. Wouldn’t go anywhere else!read full review
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins171.3 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
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