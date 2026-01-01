Medical marijuana dispensaries in Morton, Minnesota
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- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup114.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary306.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
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