Dispensaries with parking on-site in Onamia, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 331
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- RECLake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley35.2 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- RECFridley Dispensary70.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins124.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup234.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River134 dealsPickup241.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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