Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Pipestone, Minnesota
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- MED & REC
5. The Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins353.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & REC
9. Square Grouper Dispensary435.3 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & REC
10. Flora Farms - Humansville4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins451.8 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
Kristy helped me find exactly what I needed for my arthritis pain. Everyone was very accommodating to my husband who had to shop for me because I forgot my license. He didn’t have a clue what he was doing but Kristy and everyone made it easy and he didn’t feel rushed or pressured. I’d give Flora in Humansville a 10 out of 10read full review
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