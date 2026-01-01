Drive-thru dispensaries in Pipestone, Minnesota
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- REC
1. Off The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins74.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MED & REC
5. Key Cannabis - KC North3 dealsPickup344.9 mi awayOpen until 9:45pm CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
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