Veteran-owned dispensaries in Pipestone, Minnesota
Results 1-10 of 27
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3. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins303.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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5. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup408.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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7. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary11 dealsPickup439.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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8. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup448.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
The customer service is excellent. I’ve been to this dispensary several times. The selection of quarter and half ounce flower is good from craft to budget there’s something for everyone. Yesterday 5/13/26 Heather, Mason, and David went above and beyond with their customer service. I will return.read full review
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