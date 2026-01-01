Dispensaries with senior discounts in Red Lake, Minnesota
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All Dispensary results
- RECFridley Dispensary209.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup316.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECSeed of Life Labs - FairviewPickup420.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins428.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MED & RECSeed Of Life Labs- GlendivePickup456.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins314.6 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- RECHigh Profile - Ironwood247.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECHigher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup308.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
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