Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Red Lake, Minnesota
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- RECFridley Dispensary209.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins227.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup316.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River134 dealsPickup325.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDPure Dakota Health - WillistonPickup in under 30 mins397.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
The people at Pure Dakota Health in Williston are incredible!! They know how to find the right strains for the ailments that I suffer from. The prices have come down a ton since I first started coming here, but the state of North Dakota is in charge of prices so I can't really blame them. The variety is enticing and I love all of the new products and strains they come out with! The people at the dispensary are always willing to help me with medical card renewals and stuff. I love it here!!read full review
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