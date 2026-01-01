Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Red Lake, Minnesota
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- INDIGENOUSWaabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary58.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Great team of very knowledgeable individuals who are very kind and helpful. They run good deals and have a reward system for frequent users. Let them know what your goal is, for me it is dealing with chronic pain and insomnia.. they are so helpful and they care. Wouldn’t go anywhere else!read full review
- RECLegacy Cannabis - DuluthPickup in under 30 mins155.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup226.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins227.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDPure Dakota Health - WillistonPickup in under 30 mins397.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
The people at Pure Dakota Health in Williston are incredible!! They know how to find the right strains for the ailments that I suffer from. The prices have come down a ton since I first started coming here, but the state of North Dakota is in charge of prices so I can't really blame them. The variety is enticing and I love all of the new products and strains they come out with! The people at the dispensary are always willing to help me with medical card renewals and stuff. I love it here!!read full review
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