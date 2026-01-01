Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Rochester, Minnesota
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- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins139.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary189.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup215.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River134 dealsPickup234.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup236.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECZen Leaf - St. CharlesPickup256.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
There are many offers available at the St Charles Zen Leaf. Medical Mondays is a great program. They even helped me with the process of obtaining a medical card. I visit the store weekly for medicinal cannabis. All staff is always friendly and helpful. Keep up the amazing service Raven!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Hoffman15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins259.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- RECnuEra - Aurora1 dealPickup in under 30 mins261.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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