Veteran-owned dispensaries in Rochester, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 34
All Dispensary results
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins139.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup236.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins264.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 deals279.0 mi awayClosed until 6am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins279.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins344.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- THE Dispensary- Sun Prairie172.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
So here’s the thing— I’ve been smoking for a while— at least the better part of a decade. I know my shit, I have high standards, and I can talk shop with the best of them. But as a young woman, some shops see me as nothing more than some dumb bitch looking to be mansplained to about indica before I choose the pretty pink packaging… but THESE GUYS over at the dispensary are GREAT. I love coming in to their store because no matter who’s behind the counter I know they’re gonna be personable, funny, answer all my questions, and they always remember to ask for my phone number so I get those sick rewards at the shop. They’re super fun to sit and talk with, and make a habit of trying to get to know the faces of the people coming into their store. So, as a female who isn’t just some dumb broad looking for a little pick me up, and is an every day type of gal— go to these guys. They care about the customer, they want to build relationships within their community, and if I’m remembering correctly, support Veterans with part of the sales. All in all they’re really good people. They deserve your business 100000%read full review
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