Woman-owned dispensaries in Rochester, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 107
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- RECEdina Canna1 dealPickup in under 30 mins72.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECFridley Dispensary84.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup236.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins279.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)324.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins344.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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