Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Rochester, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 471
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup67.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins67.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECLegacy Cannabis - DuluthPickup in under 30 mins190.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.