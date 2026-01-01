Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Rosemount, Minnesota
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- REC
4. Lake Daze Dispensary18.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
This dispensary is a hidden gem! I appreciate that the exterior doesn’t scream “WEED!!!” I find their prices to be significantly lower than at other dispensaries. I can’t wait until they start selling their merch. I definitely want one of those Lake Daze t-shirts. Their team was really knowledgeable and helped me pick out a few items. I guess you can say I’m a fan.read full review
- REC
13. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins198.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MED
17. The Dispensary248.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- REC
25. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup293.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
30. Zen Leaf - St. CharlesPickup312.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
There are many offers available at the St Charles Zen Leaf. Medical Mondays is a great program. They even helped me with the process of obtaining a medical card. I visit the store weekly for medicinal cannabis. All staff is always friendly and helpful. Keep up the amazing service Raven!read full review
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