Dispensaries with military discounts in Rosemount, Minnesota
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22. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins198.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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25. Unwind DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins227.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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