Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Rosemount, Minnesota
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9. Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- REC
13. Lake Daze Dispensary18.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
This dispensary is a hidden gem! I appreciate that the exterior doesn’t scream “WEED!!!” I find their prices to be significantly lower than at other dispensaries. I can’t wait until they start selling their merch. I definitely want one of those Lake Daze t-shirts. Their team was really knowledgeable and helped me pick out a few items. I guess you can say I’m a fan.read full review
- MED
15. Green Goods - Bloomington13.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
- MED
19. Green Goods - Blaine27.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The quality of the product is consistent, and so is the customer service. Always awesome! This location has the friendliest, most knowledgeable staff. Everyone seems happy to be there, they are helpful, and they answer my questions. The staff treats me with respect, and they have upbeat attitudes. I prefer this location over all others for this reason. It’s always a positive experience!read full review
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