Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Rosemount, Minnesota
Results 1-18 of 18
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- REC
2. Star Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins334.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
7. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1151 dealsPickup381.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
11. JARS Cannabis - Owosso119 dealsDeliveryPickup461.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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13. JARS Cannabis - Iron River141 dealsPickup236.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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