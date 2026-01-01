Woman-owned dispensaries in Rosemount, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 91
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2. Edina Canna1 dealPickup in under 30 mins13.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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9. Lake Daze Dispensary18.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
This dispensary is a hidden gem! I appreciate that the exterior doesn’t scream “WEED!!!” I find their prices to be significantly lower than at other dispensaries. I can’t wait until they start selling their merch. I definitely want one of those Lake Daze t-shirts. Their team was really knowledgeable and helped me pick out a few items. I guess you can say I’m a fan.read full review
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17. Unwind DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins227.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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20. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup293.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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25. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins334.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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