Dispensaries accepting cash in Rosemount, Minnesota
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- REC
2. Edina Canna1 dealPickup in under 30 mins13.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- REC
3. Minnesota CannaPickup in under 30 mins14.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is a great dispensary, and has become my go-to in the Twin Cities. Plenty of employees and lines, so you're never waiting for more than 5-10 minutes at most (in my experience). Products are great, and good selection of items to choose from. Staff are very kind, helpful and happy to answer any questions you may have. They also have a bunch of really cool glass pieces and a good glass selection in general. All in all, HIGHLY recommended.read full review
- REC
6. Legacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup17.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
14. Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- REC
18. Lake Daze Dispensary18.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
This dispensary is a hidden gem! I appreciate that the exterior doesn’t scream “WEED!!!” I find their prices to be significantly lower than at other dispensaries. I can’t wait until they start selling their merch. I definitely want one of those Lake Daze t-shirts. Their team was really knowledgeable and helped me pick out a few items. I guess you can say I’m a fan.read full review
- MED
24. RISE Dispensaries New Hope23.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED
25. Green Goods - Blaine27.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The quality of the product is consistent, and so is the customer service. Always awesome! This location has the friendliest, most knowledgeable staff. Everyone seems happy to be there, they are helpful, and they answer my questions. The staff treats me with respect, and they have upbeat attitudes. I prefer this location over all others for this reason. It’s always a positive experience!read full review
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