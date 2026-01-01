Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Rosemount, Minnesota
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1. Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- REC
22. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins416.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
28. Wonders of Nature80.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Amazing food and beverage options in a beautiful shop. Friendly helpful knowledgeable staff, they take the time to engage, educate and answer questions, shows they care so much about what they do they serve. Great products, variety, and prices. The Chippewa Valley is lucky to have such an outstanding store.read full review
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