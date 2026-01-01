Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Thief River Falls, Minnesota
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- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup323.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECSeed of Life Labs - FairviewPickup366.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River134 dealsPickup382.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins472.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins321.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
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