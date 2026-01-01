Medical marijuana dispensaries in Thief River Falls, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 93
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- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup323.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDPure Dakota Health - WillistonPickup in under 30 mins342.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
The people at Pure Dakota Health in Williston are incredible!! They know how to find the right strains for the ailments that I suffer from. The prices have come down a ton since I first started coming here, but the state of North Dakota is in charge of prices so I can't really blame them. The variety is enticing and I love all of the new products and strains they come out with! The people at the dispensary are always willing to help me with medical card renewals and stuff. I love it here!!read full review
- MEDNorthern Hills Alternative Health434.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Ok, I've been going to this dispensary for a while now (going on 2 years) and I really want to give these guys (and Girl!) a WAY HIGH five! They know their products very well, help you stay within your budget, and offer a very cool point system that offers a VIP membership that gives you access to even more flower than what's already on the floor and gives you an awesome birthday discount of your age percent off! I'm originally from a state where bud has been legal since 2012, so I have lots of experience with dispensaries and types of flower product and this dispensary is really on top of their game, so professional and super nice people! I love the deals that are almost every day of the week, and I can't even tell you how many hundreds of dollars I've saved on bud with them! And I super appreciate how they actually listen to their customers and give a personal touch to each transaction. I guess I'm a dedicated customer now.read full review
- MEDPuffy's Dispensary - HWY 449 dealsPickup in under 30 mins436.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins321.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter152.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDGreen Goods - Duluth205.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
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