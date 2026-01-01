Woman-owned dispensaries in Thief River Falls, Minnesota
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- RECFridley Dispensary250.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECHigher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup363.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
- RECHigher Love - Crystal Falls (REC)394.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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