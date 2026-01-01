Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Two Harbors, Minnesota
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- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Rockford352.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Today for the first time I had trouble opening the PDF of my medical card. I was directed to talk to Chris, who really knows his way around a phone! He helped me get out to the state site just to re-download my card, and filed it away so that I had options of ways to open it. Good Job thwarting my panic attack (:. And then found me a better deal than what I had ordered and saved me about $30! They do go above and beyond here.read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Buffalo Grove382.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
My favorite dispo by far. Nice deals on nice product and terrific well informed staff. Every receipt has some kind of discount for the following week and the rewards points are nice as well. The two Jos are particularly nice and have turned me on to some fine stuff for pain and for sleep.read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Elmwood Park399.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville402.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Thanks to my lovely wellness advisor, Margaret, I had the best experience tonight at the Sunnyside on Clark St. Margaret was extremely knowledgeable on all products and accessories, and was so genuinely helpful with making sure my order was the best it could be. I go to this location weekly as a med card holder, and she truly shines above the rest. Thank you again, Margaret!!! You are THE BEST!read full review
- REC420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club404.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
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