Woman-owned dispensaries in Two Harbors, Minnesota
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- RECFridley Dispensary152.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup380.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins405.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins444.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - Kalamazoo10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins445.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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