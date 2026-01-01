Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Walker, Minnesota
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter54.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- RECLake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley108.5 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins272.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River138 dealsPickup291.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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