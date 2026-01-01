Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Walker, Minnesota
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All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins272.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River138 dealsPickup291.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins372.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary422.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- MED & RECSeed of Life Labs - Fairview1 dealPickup446.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup458.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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