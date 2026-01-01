Dispensaries with military discounts in Walker, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 161
All Dispensary results
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter54.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins372.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.