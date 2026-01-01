Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Welch, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 39
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins392.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins410.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary435.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins470.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Delphos2 deals497.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Rockford245.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Today for the first time I had trouble opening the PDF of my medical card. I was directed to talk to Chris, who really knows his way around a phone! He helped me get out to the state site just to re-download my card, and filed it away so that I had options of ways to open it. Good Job thwarting my panic attack (:. And then found me a better deal than what I had ordered and saved me about $30! They do go above and beyond here.read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Buffalo Grove293.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
My favorite dispo by far. Nice deals on nice product and terrific well informed staff. Every receipt has some kind of discount for the following week and the rewards points are nice as well. The two Jos are particularly nice and have turned me on to some fine stuff for pain and for sleep.read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Elmwood Park307.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville313.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Thanks to my lovely wellness advisor, Margaret, I had the best experience tonight at the Sunnyside on Clark St. Margaret was extremely knowledgeable on all products and accessories, and was so genuinely helpful with making sure my order was the best it could be. I go to this location weekly as a med card holder, and she truly shines above the rest. Thank you again, Margaret!!! You are THE BEST!read full review
- REC420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club352.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.