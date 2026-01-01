Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Willmar, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 218
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- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup141.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins284.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River134 dealsPickup316.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary333.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup384.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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