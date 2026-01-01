Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Winona, Minnesota
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- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins365.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins377.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary404.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Delphos2 deals434.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins443.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MEDPure Ohio Wellness - Dayton482.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup483.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)2 deals494.4 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Cincinnati499.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECSunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - Marion499.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Sunnyside dispensary has a great selection of quality products, and the staff is super knowledgeable and friendly. Like wellness advisor Kiley and Hannah who recommended me some products, both were super helpful. The prices are competitive, and the overall shopping experience is really enjoyable and easy.read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Rockford181.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Today for the first time I had trouble opening the PDF of my medical card. I was directed to talk to Chris, who really knows his way around a phone! He helped me get out to the state site just to re-download my card, and filed it away so that I had options of ways to open it. Good Job thwarting my panic attack (:. And then found me a better deal than what I had ordered and saved me about $30! They do go above and beyond here.read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Buffalo Grove229.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
My favorite dispo by far. Nice deals on nice product and terrific well informed staff. Every receipt has some kind of discount for the following week and the rewards points are nice as well. The two Jos are particularly nice and have turned me on to some fine stuff for pain and for sleep.read full review
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