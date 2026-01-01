Dispensaries accepting cash in Winona, Minnesota
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- Wonders of Nature52.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Amazing food and beverage options in a beautiful shop. Friendly helpful knowledgeable staff, they take the time to engage, educate and answer questions, shows they care so much about what they do they serve. Great products, variety, and prices. The Chippewa Valley is lucky to have such an outstanding store.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins83.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup86.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- RECEdina Canna1 dealPickup in under 30 mins99.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECFridley Dispensary106.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins119.5 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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