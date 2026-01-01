Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Winona, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 476
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- Wonders of Nature52.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Amazing food and beverage options in a beautiful shop. Friendly helpful knowledgeable staff, they take the time to engage, educate and answer questions, shows they care so much about what they do they serve. Great products, variety, and prices. The Chippewa Valley is lucky to have such an outstanding store.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins83.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup86.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.