Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Minnesota
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- RECFridley Dispensary132.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins152.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup247.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River134 dealsPickup292.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins245.7 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
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