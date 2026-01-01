Medical marijuana dispensaries in Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 41
All Dispensary results
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter33.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup247.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins245.7 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- MEDGreen Goods - Duluth117.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
- MEDGreen Goods - Blaine130.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The quality of the product is consistent, and so is the customer service. Always awesome! This location has the friendliest, most knowledgeable staff. Everyone seems happy to be there, they are helpful, and they answer my questions. The staff treats me with respect, and they have upbeat attitudes. I prefer this location over all others for this reason. It’s always a positive experience!read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries New Hope133.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MEDGreen Goods - Bloomington144.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
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