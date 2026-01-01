Dispensaries with industry discounts in Aberdeen, Mississippi
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- MEDReleaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo32.7 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins67.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins73.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup97.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup141.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
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