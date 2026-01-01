Dispensaries with industry discounts in Batesville, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 288
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup21.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins37.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup116.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)18 dealsPickup128.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup133.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Looking for something else?
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