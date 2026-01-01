Woman-owned dispensaries in Batesville, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 169
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins103.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup191.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- LLEAF Dispensary255.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Happy Hemp Farmacy264.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Grass Roots268.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins313.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)382.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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