Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Batesville, Mississippi
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- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup21.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins37.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup52.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup116.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
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